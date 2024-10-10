The Sales Of VILVI GROUP September 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB,“Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB,“Kelmės pienas” UAB,“Pieno logistika” AB and“Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for September 2024 amounted to 22.81 million EUR – 28.5% increase comparing to September 2023. The sales of the Group for period January – September 2024 amounted to 181.37 million EUR 17.9% increase comparing to the same period last year.

