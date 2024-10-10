(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen A/S Replacement in bonds for new lending On October 23, 2024, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Loan Type Current New Bond Cita6 (SDO)



ISIN DK0009538068 ISIN DK0009547804 Interest rate spread 0.54% Interest rate spread 0.45% Maturity date 01-07-2026 Maturity date 01-01-2028 Closing date 30-04-2026 Closing date 31-10-2027

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bonds can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bonds will be the standard bonds in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

Replacement in bonds for new lending_Nykredit Realkredit A_S_-2024-10-10_EN