Invitation To Stora Enso's Q3 2024 Results Webcast On 24 October 2024

HELSINKI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Q3 results for January–September 2024 on Thursday 24 October at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors, and are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference at 11:30 am EEST (10:30 CEST, 9:30 BST, 4:30 EDT) on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Seppo Parvi. The presentation can be followed live via the link: The webcast will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso/investors .

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the "Teleconference" option on the homepage of the webcast.

A recording of the presentation will be available at

and on storaenso/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72

241 0349.

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70

210

7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso/investors

