Americas Executions Leverages Broadridge Technology To Support New Securities Lending Business

Americas Executions

(AmerX), a full-service broker-dealer, implements Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) from global fintech leader Broadridge Solutions, Inc . (NYSE: BR ) to drive growth for its newly launched securities lending business.

"As we launch AmerX's new securities lending business, Broadridge's advanced solution provides the essential system functionalities to enable us to offer new products and services that address the growing needs of our clients, which is crucial for business growth," said Kevin Cryan, AmerX Managing Director, Head of Securities Lending.

Broadridge's SFCM platform will enable AmerX to efficiently manage its securities lending operations, including collateral management, trade lifecycle management and risk assessment, which will ensure a streamlined process, enhance transparency, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Broadridge's advanced technology simplifies and innovates trading within a complex ecosystem through globally scalable solutions," said Darren Crowther, Head of Broadridge Securities Finance and Collateral Management. "SFCM's comprehensive and scalable foundation will support AmerX in strengthening operations and enabling growth in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

Evolving Securities Finance Landscape

Changes in the securities finance landscape are motivating banks, broker-dealers and start-up firms to shift from fully disclosed to self-clearing models, while introducing new products to diversify revenue streams and meet the evolving needs of an expanding investor base. Broadridge's SFCM platform is designed to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency and offer pricing flexibility along with essential system functionalities.

Driving Client Growth Initiatives

About AmerX

Lucid Capital Markets ("Lucid"), doing business as Americas Executions ("AmerX"), is a member of the New York Stock Exchange as well as an SEC and FINRA-registered broker-dealer. As one of the largest firms on the NYSE trading floor, AmerX and its team have decades of cumulative experience in financial markets, managing an array of products and offering a bespoke suite of services. As a full-service Broker Dealer, AmerX provides tailored Securities Lending services, custody and clearing as well as Investment Banking solutions to its clients.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications

for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.



Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit .



