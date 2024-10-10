Occupation Forces Storm Nabuls Killing Four Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Four Palestinians embraced martyrdom when they were shot by the Israeli forces in Nablus on Wednesday, the Palestinian said in a statement.

The slain Palestinians were transferred to hospital by medics of the Palestinian Red Crescent.

They were killed by Israeli occupation troops, disguised as Arabs, when they burst into the city and showered vehicle of the four with a hail of gunfire.

They were identified as members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs faction. (end)

