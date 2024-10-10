European Rice Campaign Launches in the UAE

(MENAFN- massivemediame) Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2024: The "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign is making its debut in the UAE, bringing a series of engaging activities, events, and content to promote the superior quality, sustainability, and versatility of rice grown in the European Union. This initiative aims to elevate the profile and competitiveness of EU rice in this important market, targeting consumers, food industry professionals, nutritionists, and influencers through a range of promotional efforts.

The campaign will include various activities, such as B2B dinners, exclusive events and participation in the Gulfood Exhibition to connect key stakeholders, including importers, distributors, retailers, and chefs, with EU rice producers.

To further extend its outreach, the "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign will implement a dynamic social media strategy, utilizing Instagram and other digital platforms to share inspiring content, including recipes, cooking tips, and educational materials on the traceability and sustainability of European rice.





