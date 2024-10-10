Korean Service Robot Companies to Showcase Innovative Technology in Dubai

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE: The Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (President Sohn Woong-hee) will operate the Korea Robot Pavilion at GITEX 2024, the largest ICT in the Middle East, held in Dubai, UAE, from October 14 to 18.



The 44th GITEX 2024 will showcase the latest technologies in IoT, big data, robotics, AI, and mobile sectors, with over 5,000 companies from 170 countries participating and more than 150,000 visitors expected to attend.



The Korea Robot Pavilion, under the concept of “K-Robotics for Better Tomorrow,” will feature a 100㎡ booth showcasing the latest service robot technologies from Korea. Six companies, including STSRoboTech, SignLab, iROVA, Circulus, NDS Solutions, and Hygera Networks, will exhibit service robots in fields such as F&B, agriculture, and education.



KIRIA has collaborated with KOTRA’s ICT Convergence Team and the Dubai Trade Office to arrange pre-scheduled business meetings with local buyers, and will provide marketing support such as promotional materials and media outreach.



Sohn Woong-hee, President of KIRIA, said, “We have arranged pre-event business meetings to ensure tangible outcomes for participating companies. We will continue to provide support to help Korean robot companies expand into global markets.”





MENAFN10102024000070016428ID1108764886