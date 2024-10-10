Huawei Opens new Experience Stores including Yas Mall Abu Dhabi with Exclusive Offers

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Consumer Business Group, the iconic global brand, announces the grand opening of two new Huawei Experience Stores in the UAE. The stores will opened their doors on October 4th, with locations at Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi).

The new stores feature a sleek, minimalist design and offer a full-scenario experience, where visitors can enjoy immersive demonstrations of Huawei's latest smart devices and technologies.



Grand Opening Event Details:

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on October 4th, at 19:00, in the presence of Peak Yin, Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, alongside celebrated local digital content creators and customers.



The celebrations continued from 4th to 6th October, featuring exclusive deals on Huawei audio, wearables, and PC products, along with cash vouchers and more.



Exclusive Opening Deals (4th-6th October):

Be among the first 50 customers daily from 4th - 6th October and receive a 600 AED cash voucher!

• October 4th: Join the activities starting at 3 PM for a chance to participate in a raffle draw. Plus, get up to 25% OFF on Huawei Audio, Wearables, and Tablets, including the HUAWEI WATCH 4 series, HUAWEI Freeclip, and HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2.

• October 5th: Get up to 1978 AED OFF on Huawei Pura 70 series packages, including the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, and HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3.

• October 6th: Spend more than 1000 AED and stand a chance to win a gift worth up to 5999 AED!

These openings reflect Huawei’s commitment to delivering top-tier customer service and innovative technology across the UAE, while supporting the country’s vision of business growth and retail sector development.



Peak Yin, Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, commented:

"At Huawei, consumer engagement has always been a priority. These new stores in Abu Dhabi will serve as spaces for consumers and developers to explore and experience our latest advancements in technology. We have also included a Seamless AI Life Zone, where customers can explore the future of AI and ubiquitous connectivity."



Renowned UAE calligrapher Mohamed Mandi will lead an exclusive GoPaint workshop, showcasing the GoPaint App calligraphy brushes. Visitors will experience the fusion of traditional Arabic calligraphy and modern technology, as Mandi demonstrates how to recreate this beautiful art form digitally.



During the grand opening ceremony, visitors enjoyed matcha coffee and cookies from MIDORI an Emirati brand owned by three young UAE siblings. Known for its signature matcha recipe, MIDORI emphasizes sustainability and innovation. Believe in the power of collaboration to achieve better together.



The new experience stores are situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah’s retail spaces, featuring luxurious interiors that place Huawei’s latest products at the forefront of the customer experience. The stores are open daily during mall retail hours, Monday to Sunday, and are located on Level 1 of Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi)





