Two Injured In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia

10/10/2024 2:10:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning, destroying private houses and injuring at least two people.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As of now, two people were injured. Doctors are providing them with medical care. More details will be provided later," he said.
At around 06:00 on October 10, explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia.
