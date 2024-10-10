Two Injured In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning, destroying private houses and injuring at least two people.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, two people were injured. Doctors are providing them with medical care. More details will be provided later," he said.

At around 06:00 on October 10, explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia.

