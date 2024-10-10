Russian Forces Injure Resident Of Donetsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders injured a resident of the Donetsk region on Wednesday, October 9.
Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On October 9, the Russians wounded a resident of the Donetsk region - in Yasn Poliana," the post reads.
Filashkin said that the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region (2,802 killed and 6,266 wounded) did not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
