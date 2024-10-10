A Magical Puppet Show that Brought Joy to Young Thalassemia Patients

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) KSA – Riyadh, October 2024: In collaboration with the Sheryan Society, a leading Hematology Patient Advisory Group based in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, Bristol Myers Squibb, a leading biopharmaceutical company, organized and hosted a unique puppet show designed to uplift the spirits of children who are bravely fighting Thalassemia. This event aimed to bring joy to the hearts of young patients battling the blood disorder.

The initiative was organized as part of Bristol Myers Squibb’s annual initiative, ‘Global Patient Week’, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a core activity of the company’s enduring culture, this initiative seeks to build connections with patients and draw important lessons from their experiences. The puppet show brought together Bristol Myers Squibb employees, members of the Sheryan Society, and young Thalassemia patients to engage and learn from each other in addition to having a series of other events organized throughout the day that complemented the initiative.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Mr. Khaled Dubaiyan Al Dubaiyan, CEO of the Sheryan Association in Jazan, said: “The puppet show that we organized in cooperation with Bristol Myers Squibb brought a touch of magic to the lives of these children. The event was successful in reducing the burden of the hardships they face, drawing smiles on their faces and sparking a sense of joy in their hearts. We were pleased to cooperate with Bristol Myers Squibb for this event, a step that is of utmost importance in raising the morale of young thalassemia patients, and one that provided them with enhanced mental wellbeing and moral support.”

He added: “This initiative serves as an ideal example of an impactful corporate social responsibility effort, as it showcased that collaborations between the private and non-profit sectors can make a palatable difference in patients’ lives. More importantly, this initiative underscores the importance of supporting patients and providing them with comprehensive healthcare.”

Reflecting on the success of Global Patient Week and its impactful alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Oscar Delgado, General Manager at Bristol Myers Squibb for the Middle East & Africa, stated: “Entering its tenth year, Global Patient Week has become a cornerstone of our culture, rekindling our commitment to our patients. As a pioneering biopharma company dedicated to our patients, their profound experiences strengthen our resolve and align with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s Health Sector Transformation Program to build a vibrant society. This initiative supports our collective goal of advancing patient care through scientific innovation and contributing to the evolution of healthcare in the region.”

“Through our collaborations with esteemed organizations such as Sheryan to support patients living with blood disorders in the region of Jazan, we reinforce our commitment to advancing healthcare, championing patient advocacy, and driving meaningful change that goes beyond the scope and objectives of this event.” Delgado continued.

Each year, Bristol Myers Squibb hosts a week of impactful activities which includes inviting patients to their facilities across the globe and providing them with the space to share their stories and to connect with other patients. For the Global Patient Week’s tenth edition, the Bristol Myers Squibb MEA team also organized various activities focused on giving back to the community. Team members engaged with patients, delved deep into their journeys, and had the opportunity to be reminded of the core purpose driving their work: helping patients.







