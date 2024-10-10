The Weekly Report of the OIC Media Observatory on Israeli Crimes Against the Palestinians 1-7 October 2024

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 8 October, 2024



Despite the enormity of the scene last October, which resulted in the death of 8,653 martyrs in just 25 days, the bleak picture today, after a whole year, confirms that the Israeli crimes, in spite of the relative decline in daily killings, have not changed, but rather have increased and are characterized by a continuity, which increases the impact of the genocide crimes committed by Israel. Such is the danger of the situation in the Gaza Strip from October 7, 2023 until October 7, 2024, which has come to reflect an Israeli practice that does not face any international accountability.

While some believe that the situation in October 2023 was worse than the same month in 2024, the people of the Gaza Strip continue to suffer from the accumulation of killings, displacement and humanitarian crises that have been going on for a whole year, compounded by the pressure of the scarcity of humanitarian aid and the ongoing displacement.

According to statistics from the Media Observatory of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Israeli Crimes against the Palestinians, the number of Palestinian martyrs in the whole year reached 42,654 martyrs, while the number of wounded reached 103,053.

In only one year, the occupation forces exterminated 5,738 Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, which confirms that they committed unprecedented crimes of genocide, as the number of families that were completely exterminated with no one single member left was 902 families, while 1,364 families were exterminated leaving behind only one member of the family, and the number of families that were erased from the civil records, leaving behind two surviving members, was 3,472 families.

During the period from 1-7 October 2024, the occupation forces committed 30 massacres that killed 294 Palestinians and wounded 973 others in the Gaza Strip. The occupation forces targeted the displaced in the Muscat School in the Tuffah neighborhood, the Amal Institute for Orphans in the Rimal neighborhood, a rehabilitation center for the disabled in the Jabalia camp, in addition to a school housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque, where Palestinian paramedics who recovered the bodies of the martyrs said that the bodies of children arrived with their heads cut off and that hospital workers struggled to match dismembered body parts.

The West Bank and occupied Jerusalem witnessed a bloody week, during which 22 martyrs fell and 40 were wounded, while the occupation forces arrested 227 Palestinians. An Israeli raid on a café in Tulkarm killed 18 Palestinians, including an entire family. The occupation forces bulldozed streets and infrastructure in the Nur Shams and Tulkarm camps and attacked medical teams there. Israel demolished two houses in Ein al-Duyuk, and notified the owners of seven other houses that their houses would be demolished soon. It also demolished seven commercial establishments in the Shuafat neighborhood in Al-Quds, and three agricultural barns in Beit Jala in Bethlehem.

In terms of violations against places of worship, the occupation forces prevented the Friday prayer call from the minarets of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron, and obstructed worshipers from reaching it, forcing them to pray in its courtyards. It also prevented the dawn call to prayer from its minarets for the 23rd consecutive time. The occupation forces demolished a wooden church and seized its contents in the Makhrour area in Beit Jala, Bethlehem.

Among the crimes that were monitored by the OIC Media Observatory, the Israeli army occupied 11 houses in the villages of Anin, Dahr al-Abed, Nazlat Sheikh Zeid, Ya'bad, and Faqqu'a in Jenin, the Irtah suburb in Tulkarm, the villages of Jayyus and Hajja in Qalqilya, and the village of Harsa in Hebron, and turned them all into military barracks. The occupation forces also confiscated a private vehicle in Ramallah and a bulldozer in Nablus.

The Israelis, through the occupation forces and settlers, are working to disrupt the olive harvest season. During the period from October 1-7, 2024, the Israelis targeted the season by either preventing Palestinians from harvesting their crops, burning or destroying olive trees, or bulldozing agricultural lands in 16 villages in the West Bank.

During the mentioned period, settlers raided 41 villages in the West Bank, while some of them carried out settlement activities in the town of Dura in Hebron, and paved a road in lands near the "Shavei Shomron" settlement.

Thus, the number of Israeli crimes over the past week reached 2,352 crimes, while the total for the entire year reached 188,346 crimes.









