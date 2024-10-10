Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach Strengthens Culinary Leadership with the Appointment of Chef Avinash Kumar as Director of Culinary

(MENAFN- Value360india) Mumbai, October 2024: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach Strengthens Culinary Leadership with the appointment of Avinash Kumar as Director of Culinary. With over 18 years of distinguished experience in the food and hospitality industry, Avinash brings a depth of knowledge, innovation, and leadership to this pivotal role.



A graduate of the prestigious IHM Mumbai with a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality & Hotel Administration, Chef Avinash has built an illustrious career across various top-tier hospitality brands. His leadership journey includes key roles at renowned properties such as Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Novotel Imagicaa, The Lalit New Delhi, Taj Holiday Village Goa and Taj Exotica Goa, where he was highly acclaimed for his exceptional culinary skills and strategic thinking.



Speaking of his appointment, Mr. Avinash Kumar said, "I am excited to join Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach and look forward to bringing my passion for culinary innovation to this esteemed establishment. My goal is to create unforgettable dining experiences that satisfy and exceed our guests' expectations. I'm eager to work with the talented team here to elevate our culinary offerings and further establish Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach as a premier dining destination."



Chef Avinash’s career has been defined by his proficiency in menu development, staff mentoring, cost optimisation, and the successful delivery of large-scale events. His keen attention to detail and passion for gourmet artistry have consistently improved guest satisfaction and enhanced profitability at the properties he has served.



Mr. Neelabh Sahay, Director of Operations, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Chef Avinash Kumar to our team. His extensive experience and innovative approach to culinary arts align perfectly with our vision to offer unparalleled dining experiences to our guests. We are confident that under Avinash's leadership, our culinary offerings will reach new heights of excellence."



Beyond his operational achievements, Chef Avinash has also been actively guiding properties through critical certifications, including ISO 22000 and FSSAI, ensuring compliance with the highest industry standards. His collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs and leadership in high-profile events further demonstrate his commitment to excellence and innovation in the culinary space.





