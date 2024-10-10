Embassy REIT Successfully Raises ₹2,000 crores Debt at ~7.95% to Refinance Upcoming Non-Convertible Debentures Maturity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, India, October 8, 2024

Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, announced today that it has successfully raised ₹2,000 crores of coupon-bearing debt at an interest rate of ~7.95%. Embassy REIT will utilize the proceeds from this debt raise to repay its Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) of ₹2,000 crores maturing in October 2024.



Aravind Maiya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said,



“We are pleased to announce this fundraise of ₹2,000 crores, which has seen strong participation from mutual funds and banks. The attractive pricing on the term loans and the 3x oversubscription on the listed NCD issuances cements our reputation as the industry’s leading credit. This refinancing continues to allow us to optimally control our balance sheet and positions us to take advantage of future rate cuts to raise capital.”



Transaction Highlights



• NCD Issuance of ₹900 crores of Embassy REIT Series XI NCDs 2024 with effective interest rate of 7.87%

• Robust demand from Mutual Funds, Life and General Insurers resulting in NCD subscription of 3x

• Oversubscription led to a savings of ~10 basis points on the offered rate

• “CRISIL AAA/Stable” rating assigned by rating agency CRISIL to the NCDs issued

• ₹1,100 crores of term loans from leading PSU & MNC Banks at ~8.0% floating coupon

• Pricing reflects strong demand for REIT credit by banks looking to actively deploy capital

• All proceeds to be used to refinance existing Series V NCD maturing in October 2024



Talwar Thakore & Associates served as the legal counsel to Embassy REIT.



About Embassy REIT



Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust and the largest office REIT in Asia, by area. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 51 msf portfolio of 14 office parks in India’s best-performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (‘NCR’) and Chennai. Embassy REIT’s portfolio comprises 37.7 msf completed operating area and is home to 258 of the world’s leading companies. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under‑construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants. Embassy REIT’s industry leading ESG program has received multiple accolades from renowned global institutions and was awarded a 5-star rating both from the British Safety Council and GRESB. Embassy REIT was included in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, making it the first REIT in India to be recognised for its sustainability initiatives by a leading global benchmark. For more information, please visit



Disclaimer



This press release is prepared for general information purposes only. The information contained herein is based on management information and estimates. It is only current as of its date, has not been independently verified and may be subject to change without notice. Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (“the Manager”) in its capacity as the Manager of Embassy REIT, and Embassy REIT make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and do not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to, the fairness and completeness of the content hereof. Each recipient will be solely responsible for its own investigation, assessment and analysis of the market and the market position of Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT does not provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to any distribution or the trading price of its units.



This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs, opinions and assumptions of the Manager. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Embassy REIT or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, recipients of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Manager disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or the impact of events which cannot currently be ascertained. In addition to statements which are forward looking by reason of context, the words ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘expects’, ‘plans’, ‘intends’, ‘anticipates’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘predicts’, ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.



This press release also contains certain financial measures (including guidance and proforma information) which are not measures determined based on GAAP, Ind-AS or any other internationally accepted accounting principles, and the recipient should not consider such items as an alternative to the historical financial results or other indicators of Embassy REIT's cash flow based on Ind-AS or IFRS. These non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by the Manager, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as presented by other REITs due to differences in the way non-GAAP financial measures are calculated. Even though the non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess Embassy REIT's financial position, financial results and liquidity and these types of measures are commonly used by investors, they have important limitations as analytical tools, and the recipient should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of Embassy REIT's financial position or results of operations as reported under Ind-AS or IFRS. Certain figures in this press release have been subject to rounding off adjustments. Actual legal entity name of occupiers may differ.







