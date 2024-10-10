Museum of Solutions, Mumbai, Wins Prestigious Hands On! Children in Museums Award

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 8 2024: The Museum of Solutions (MuSo) has achieved a ground- breaking milestone by becoming the first Indian museum to win the prestigious Hands On! Children in Museums Award. This international accolade was established in 2011 by the European Museum Academy and Hands On! International Association of Children in Museums is awarded annually to enhance the recognition of excellence in the specific sector of international children’s museums. Competing alongside top museums from around the world, MuSo's victory underscores its global impact.



This year, 32 museums participated in the competition from 17 countries, with six museums listed as finalists. This is the 13th year the Award has been presented. The winner received a cash prize of 7500 Euros. Additionally, it will hold for one year a bronze statue of Miffy, the world-famous children’s character created by Dick Bruna. The sculptor is Marc Bruna, Dick Bruna’s younger son. With this achievement, MuSo brings the trophy Miffy to India from the previous year’s winner, Japan’s Tokyo Toy Museum.



Launched just over a year ago, MuSo has rapidly established itself as a leading institution that aims to inspire curious young minds into future changemakers. This award win comes on the heels of MuSo's inclusion in TIME magazine’s list of the Top 100 Places in the World.



"Winning the Hands On! Children in Museums Award is a dream come true," said Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo. "This recognition validates our mission to create a space where children can explore, learn, and grow. It's a testament to the power of museums to inspire and educate the next generation." MuSo's innovative approach focuses on science, technology, engineering, mathematics, climate change, and sustainable development. Organised as a series of accessible zones, the museum empowers children aged two and above to become active change agents. MuSo believes in children's ability to improve everyday life and society.



The Hands On! Children In Museums Award is a highly competitive international competition. MuSo's victory highlights its exceptional quality and innovation. Its interactive approach, focus on real-world problems, and global perspectives create a dynamic learning environment that sparks curiosity and critical thinking.







