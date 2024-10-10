Sterlite Power appoints Rasika Joshi as Head of Marketing Communications

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 8, 2024: Sterlite Power, a global power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, announces the appointment of Rasika Joshi as the Head of Marketing Communications.

Rasika brings over 20 years of experience in corporate communications, crisis management, and digital strategy, having immediate past stints at HDFC Bank and CoinDCX. Her expertise spans across industries, enabling her to steer strategic communications and drive brand growth.

In her new role, Rasika will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and communications efforts, including media relations, internal communications, digital strategy, and brand positioning. She will work closely with various stakeholders to align communication strategies with Sterlite Power’s business goals.

Commenting on the appointment, Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO and Group Chief of Marketing and Communications at Sterlite Power, said, “We are happy to have onboarded Rasika, to lead the Group’s Marcomm function. We aim to leverage her diverse expertise to enhance our Group’s overall corporate reputation.”

Speaking on her appointment, Rasika Joshi, Head Marketing Communications said, "I am delighted to be part of the Sterlite Power Group, known for its innovation and commitment to shape India's power infrastructure. I am looking forward to leading the efforts towards creating a differentiated positioning as well as deepening stakeholder engagement initiatives.”





