Uttarakhand Governor Inaugurates "Uttarakhand Cell" at IIM Kashipur, Collaborates with GB Pant University to Boost Agricultural Development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 8th October 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur proudly hosted the Hon’ble Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), for the inauguration of the Uttarakhand Cell on its campus. The Governor delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the significance of willpower, self-control, and self-discipline as key success mantras for India's youth.



The Uttarakhand Cell at IIM Kashipur focuses on regional development, promoting local products like Badri cow ghee, and establishing "Uttarakhand as a Brand." Through partnerships with institutions like GB Pant Agriculture University, it aims to boost sectors such as agriculture, wellness, honey production, and spiritual tourism, with an emphasis on empowering farmers and women. The cell will address logistical challenges and enhance education through collaborations with local universities, while a state government nominee will ensure alignment with Uttarakhand's development goals. During the ceremony, three MoUs were signed with GB Pant University, Kumaun University, and Uttarakhand Technical University.



During his speech, the Hon'ble Governor highlighted the pivotal role young minds play as the growth engine of the Indian economy. He underscored that the nation currently boasts 116 unicorns—a testament to the determination and dedication of its young entrepreneurs. “It is the youth who are working as a growth engine for the Indian economy and resulting in a vibrant startup ecosystem,” the Governor said. He called on the next generation to embrace entrepreneurship, transitioning from job-seekers to employment creators. In promoting a culture of innovation, the Governor advised the youth to focus on value addition and explore the vast opportunities available in India's economy. He mentioned that ghee from the Badri cow is being sold at a price of ₹67,000 per kilogram. “This is one example, and our youth need to find such opportunities and realize them in this vibrant economy. These opportunities can be identified by questioning, as 'a question is the mother of wisdom,'” he further added.



“Our economy has suffered due to the policy of 'Divide and Rule' adopted by the British. This is the right time to work on the principles of integration, oneness, and togetherness. Artificial intelligence is the need of the hour, but our students should be looking for ‘absolute intelligence,’ which can be achieved through soul and cosmic communication. Growth and development are two aspects, and our youth should target both. As far as the economy of our host state, Uttarakhand, is concerned, focusing on three sectors—wellness, horticulture, and spiritual tourism—will pave the way forward,” the Governor explained.



ManMohan Singh Chauhan, Vice Chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture and Technical University, Pantnagar, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the top priority for state development: farmer welfare and women empowerment. He said, “These two were also targets set by our Governor. On this aspect, our university is working on increasing honey production. Our production capacity has increased from 3,000 tons to 12,000 tons, and it is likely that we will further increase it to 40,000 tons in a short period. International collaborations have already been made to enhance production in our region. Our aim is to be a world leader in honey production. The MoU with IIM Kashipur will help us in the welfare of society and the community of both the state and the nation.”



Dewang Singh Rawat, Vice Chancellor of Kumaun University, expressed his happiness over the MoU with IIM Kashipur and mentioned that it will motivate students and faculty. He added, “We are also aiming to contribute to the development of our state and nation. During the 17th century, our nation's GDP used to account for 25% of the world economy. At present, we contribute around 8%, and we are leaping towards becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world. This will be achieved with contributions from tech-savvy youth.”



Onkar Singh, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Technical University, offered IIM Kashipur the use of their premises for the functioning of the Dehradun campus until IIM Kashipur has its own campus constructed there. He mentioned, “In the 19-year history of our university, this marks a golden moment. The MoU with IIM will benefit our 500 faculty members and 2,000 students. Our MBA program will be improved through this collaboration with IIM Kashipur. Our education system will become more vibrant. We expect collaboration on executive education, advisory services, MOOCs, and skills enhancement.”



Professor Somnath Chakrabarti, Director-in-charge of IIM Kashipur, highlighted the institute's focus on regional development, welfare of people, Ayurveda, the home-stay campaign, and vibrant villages. He mentioned that management principles will be applied to solve the problem of ghost villages and improve SHGs (self-help groups).



The institute will make a significant contribution towards marketing state products and establishing "Uttarakhand as a Brand." The logistic issues will also be addressed in collaboration with the state government.



Dr. Sandeep Singh, Chairperson-in-charge of the Board of Governors, IIM Kashipur, discussed various initiatives toward the development of the local economy. He also briefed the audience on the roadmap for further contributions through the Uttarakhand Cell.



The Hon’ble Governor of Uttarakhand praised the efforts made by Prof. Abhradeep Maiti, Prof. Kunal, and Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti towards the establishment of the Uttarakhand Cell. He also shared his experience of conceiving the idea during three meetings held at his office and his crucial role in its formation. There will be a state nominee in this cell to ensure its alignment with Uttara hand’s developmental goals.







MENAFN10102024005232011781ID1108764780