Purunity expands sustainable solutions in the Gulf, aiding in the fight against plastic pollution

Dubai — In a world where sustainability is more integral than ever, Purunity (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced water and air purification systems, continues to strengthen its presence in the Gulf. Purunity offers eco-friendly solutions that reduce reliance on single-use plastics, along with an innovative technology supporting households and businesses in adopting sustainable water and air care practices. As part of its mission to foster environmental consciousness and healthy living, Purunity actively supports environmental efforts, participating in initiatives such as tree-planting events that help restore natural ecosystems.



Recent reports, including one from Forbes, highlight the disturbing discovery of microplastics in the human body. Purunity’s commitment to promoting plastic-free water solutions has taken on a new level of urgency. Through its subscription-based water and air purifiers, the Company addresses both public health concerns and the pressing need for environmental sustainability.



The average person ingests around 50,000 particles of microplastic a year



“Purunity is leading the charge in transforming water consumption by introducing innovative solutions that promote healthier lifestyles while actively reducing plastic waste. In the UAE alone, we’ve already prevented over 500 tons of plastic waste and reduced CO2 emissions by over 2.3 million kilograms.” said Tural Okur, Founder of Purunity. “With the alarming reality that the average person consumes around 50,000 microplastic particles annually due to single-use plastic products, our mission to eliminate single-use plastics has never been more critical. Our advanced filtration technology drastically reduces the need for bottled water, empowering households to significantly cut their plastic usage and contribute to a more sustainable future.”



Purunity offers a range of water and air filtration products designed to improve the quality of life for both households and businesses. The product line includes water purifiers, air purifiers, and shower filters, each designed with filtration technology and functionality in mind. Purunity pioneered a subscription-based water and air purifier business to ensure customers can enjoy unlimited access to clean water without the hassle of maintenance or extra costs.



Fostering environmental sustainability in the Gulf

Purunity was founded in the UAE in July 2020. The brand has earned recognition for its sustainable filtration technology, leveraging South Korean innovations to provide clean, safe, and plastic-free water and air, complemented by impeccable service through its on-the-ground team. Over the years, the Company rapidly grew and expanded into the Sultanate of Oman in 2022, solidifying its position in the GCC region.



In line with Purunity's dedication to environmental restoration, the Company also recently spearheaded a tree-planting initiative, planting 400 trees with the assistance of 79 team members. This endeavor aligns with Purunity's overarching vision of safeguarding and replenishing natural ecosystems, exemplifying its commitment to both local and global sustainability while continuing to expand its portfolio of eco-friendly products.

Continuous pursuit of innovation for a greener future

Purunity remains dedicated to delivering innovative, environmentally conscious solutions that support both local and global sustainability efforts. As the world faces increasing environmental challenges, our vision reflects a commitment to a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable future.



