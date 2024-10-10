India describes UN as ‘old company’

(MENAFN) At the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Sunday, Indian External Affairs S. Jaishankar expressed significant concerns regarding the effectiveness of the United Nations in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, such as pandemics and ongoing military conflicts. He described the United Nations as akin to “an old company” that fails to adapt to changing global dynamics while still occupying a crucial position in international affairs.



Jaishankar highlighted that the United Nations has been largely ineffective amid significant global conflicts, particularly in Europe and the Middle East. He questioned the organization's role, stating, “Where is the United Nations on these issues? It appears to be a mere bystander.” He also criticized the United Nation's lack of action during the Covid-19 pandemic, emphasizing its inability to respond effectively to crises.



India has consistently advocated for reforms within international organizations, arguing that these bodies must better represent emerging economies and underdeveloped nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated this stance during a recent address at the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations, asserting that reforms in global governance are essential for achieving lasting peace and development.



In a collaborative statement with Brazil and South Africa, India expressed its frustration over the stagnation in negotiations aimed at expanding the United Nations Security Council. All three nations are vying for permanent membership in this critical body. This shared sentiment reflects a broader demand for a restructured international governance system that acknowledges the increasing influence of developing countries in the global economy.



Furthermore, India has been vocal about the need for quota reforms within the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to better align with the rising economic contributions of developing nations. As discussions surrounding these reforms continue, India's position underscores a growing consensus that multilateral institutions must evolve to effectively tackle the challenges of the 21st century and genuinely represent the interests of a diverse global community.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108764723