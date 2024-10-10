Chechen chief defends migrants

(MENAFN) Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Republic of Chechnya, has publicly expressed his support for migrants in the country, cautioning against harsh measures that could have detrimental effects on social harmony. In a Telegram post on Monday, Kadyrov criticized certain migration-related policies, describing them as "disappointing," although he did not specify any particular examples.



In his statement, Kadyrov implied that there may be deliberate attempts to create tensions between Russia and its neighboring countries, particularly the post-Soviet Central Asian nations that have historically been significant sources of migrants. He emphasized that migration issues cannot be effectively addressed through "mass expulsions" alone, suggesting that new arrivals may not necessarily be an improvement over those deported.



“We will drive away today’s migrants through persecution and purges, but tomorrow others will arrive from other countries, and who will guarantee that they will be better?” Kadyrov argued, highlighting the futility of relying solely on punitive measures. He urged against inciting hatred toward migrants, asserting that they should not bear the blame for the challenges and tensions that may arise in society. Instead, he contended that the responsibility lies with those who enact policies without adequately managing the situation.



Kadyrov called for a more measured and "targeted" approach to migration issues, contrasting it with what he referred to as "medieval" methods. His remarks suggest a push for more thoughtful policies that consider the complexities of migration rather than resorting to blanket punitive actions.



As discussions about migration continue in Russia, Kadyrov’s comments reflect a growing recognition of the need for balanced and humane approaches to address the realities faced by migrants, while also navigating the socio-political landscape in the region.

