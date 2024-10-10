Lithuanian President Urges EU To Prioritise Security

(MENAFN- IANS) Vilnius, Oct 10 (IANS) Talks on the defence capabilities of EU member states were held between Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President-elect of the European Council Antonio Costa in Vilnius.

Nauseda on Wednesday emphasised the need to prioritise EU security, enhance the defence industry, and support EU enlargement, according to the Lithuanian President's Office.

Nauseda underlined the importance of ensuring that the EU's next multiannual framework reflects current geopolitical realities by providing sufficient funding for the defence industry, supporting Ukraine and preparing for EU enlargement, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the EU's global competitiveness, expressing support for developing the EU's foreign economic policy.

Antonio Costa, former Prime Minister of Portugal, will take office as President of the European Council on December 1.