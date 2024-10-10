Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates National Teachers Conference And Atmanirbhar Summit At India International Centre

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: –“Education is the movement from darkness to light,” proclaimed Dr. Sandeep Marwah during his keynote speech at the inauguration of the National Teachers and the Atmanirbhar Summit held at the India International Centre. The event, organized by the Centre of Educational Development Foundation, focused on enhancing the role of educators and entrepreneurs in driving India's self-reliance and growth.



Dr. Marwah, a global educator and founder of several educational institutions, emphasized the transformative power of education in shaping the future of the nation.“Teachers are the torchbearers of progress, and their contributions help move the nation forward, not only by imparting knowledge but by nurturing innovation and leadership in our youth,” he stated.



As part of the event, Dr. Marwah also presented awards to leading entrepreneurs who have excelled in their respective industries. These honorees were recognized for their remarkable achievements in business and their contributions to India's economic progress through innovative startups. The entrepreneurs awarded represent a growing force in India's participation in international trade, spanning across 77 countries worldwide.



The National Teachers Conference and Atmanirbhar Summit underlined the importance of a collaborative approach to education and entrepreneurship in achieving the vision of a self-reliant India.



