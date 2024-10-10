(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHE, Seychelles, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global Web3 company, has issued updates for October 10, 2024.



OKX Announces Pre-Market Futures for Scroll, Launches 'Borrow in Spot' Feature

OKX today announced two major updates:



New Pre-Market Futures Listing: OKX has introduced USDT-Margined Pre-Market Futures for SCR (Scroll). OKX's Pre-Market Futures offer eligible customers* early access to futures contracts for upcoming tokens before their official Token Generation Events (TGEs) or public sales, enhancing market participation and potential opportunities. Further details on the new listing are available here . New 'Borrow in Spot' Feature: OKX has integrated borrowing capabilities directly into spot trading, providing eligible customers with a seamless approach to margin trading. This new capability enables traders to borrow and trade margin within "Spot mode." By bridging the gap between spot and margin trading, this feature allows both experienced and novice traders to access a wider range of trading strategies easily. Further details on the new feature are available here .

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

*Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure .

For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer