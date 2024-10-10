Ratan Tata Death News: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Announce One-Day State Mourning

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ratan Tata death: Several states, including Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, have announced one-day state mourning on Thursday to mourn the demise of Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 83 last night.

The iconic industrialist, who redefined the Tata Group and steered its international presence, was admitted to Candy Breach Hospital Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde said that the national tricolour on offices in the state will be flown at half-mast on Thursday, as a mark of respect to the departed soul. In addition, there will be no entertainment events, the Maharashtra government announced,

according to a

PTI report.

The Tata Chairman's mortal remains would be taken to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai, where people can pay their last respects from 10 am to 4 pm.



