Australian Authorities To Start Enforcing New Conduct For Online Dating Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) If you have ever used dating apps, you know it's not all swipes and sparks. Things can become quite tricky at any moment. To make things safer, Australia is stepping up with a brand-new

code of conduct

for dating apps, which will change the game. Platforms such as Bumble, Grindr, Tinder and Hinge are now required to

boost user safety

or face the consequences.

So, what has prompted this? Recent researc by the Australian Institute of Criminology revealed that three of four Aussie users had experienced some form of sexual violence on these apps. In fact, sexual violence was rampant between 2016 and 2021, which is why the government has decided to establish...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub

(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

BillionDollarClub

is powered by

IBN