Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) Featured In Coverage Of ROTH's 3Rd Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, the company delivers exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH(TM) Navigation System.

For more information, visit the company's website at: or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] .

To view IBN's virtual coverage of the 3rd Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference, visit



About InvestorBrandNetwork's Virtual Coverage

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the companies participating at ROTH's 3rd Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]