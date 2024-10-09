Miningnewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) To Receive $4.38M From Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, has been conditionally approved for a

C$4.38 million contribution

from the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (“CMIF”) from Natural Resources Canada. The contribution is earmarked to support pre-implementation studies for electrical infrastructure, which began in April 2024

and slated to be complete by

June 2025. According to the announcement, the studies constitute a crucial step for Canada Nickel and the government of

Canada

to safeguard the development of clean energy infrastructure that drives innovation in the mining sector.

“Canada Nickel is grateful for the government of

Canada's

contribution during this important phase of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project as we complete the engineering and permitting required to advance our project towards construction,” said

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“By supporting these studies, the federal government is investing the timely development of sustainable infrastructure to ensure a stable source of critical minerals, foster economic growth, create over 1,500 high-paying jobs and advance its commitment to net-zero carbon targets when Crawford is in production.”

To view the full release, visit

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .

