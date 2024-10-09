Miningnewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) To Receive $4.38M From Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, has been conditionally approved for a
C$4.38 million contribution
from the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (“CMIF”) from Natural Resources Canada. The contribution is earmarked to support pre-implementation studies for electrical infrastructure, which began in April 2024
and slated to be complete by
June 2025. According to the announcement, the studies constitute a crucial step for Canada Nickel and the government of
Canada
to safeguard the development of clean energy infrastructure that drives innovation in the mining sector.
“Canada Nickel is grateful for the government of
Canada's
contribution during this important phase of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project as we complete the engineering and permitting required to advance our project towards construction,” said
Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“By supporting these studies, the federal government is investing the timely development of sustainable infrastructure to ensure a stable source of critical minerals, foster economic growth, create over 1,500 high-paying jobs and advance its commitment to net-zero carbon targets when Crawford is in production.”
To view the full release, visit
About Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),
and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron
products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the
heart
of
the
prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN09102024000224011066ID1108764424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.