Egypt Denies Hemedti Claims Over Involvement In Sudan Airstrikes

The Egyptian of Foreign Affairs has vehemently denied allegations made by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, that Egypt is involved in against the group.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted Hemedti's claims, reiterating that Egypt's sole focus is onending the war in Sudan, protecting civilians, and bolstering international support for humanitarian relief efforts.

The ministry further called upon the international community to demand proof from Hemedti to substantiate his allegations.

Hemedti, in a recorded speech on Wednesday, accused Egypt of conducting airstrikes against RSF troops. He also accused Cairo of training and providing drones to the Sudanese army, which has recently gained an advantage in the conflict that has ravaged the country for almost 18 months.

Egypt, in its statement, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the security, stability, and unity of Sudan, both its land and people. The statement stressed Egypt's dedication to providing all possible support to its Sudanese counterparts to address the severe damage caused by the ongoing war.