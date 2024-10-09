Lebanon Facing 'Catastrophic' Situation, Says UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations officials warned Wednesday that Lebanon was staring down a“catastrophic” humanitarian crisis as the number of internally displaced people hit 600,000 and Israel presses its offensive against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah said its fighters were locked in clashes with Israeli in southern Lebanon, using rocket-propelled weapons to repel Israeli attempts to breach the border.

“Lebanon finds itself facing a conflict and a humanitarian crisis of catastrophic proportions,” Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Co-ordinator for Lebanon, told a briefing.

But as fighting raged, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down, warning Lebanon could face“a long war... like we see in Gaza.”

Israel has intensified air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon since September 23, leaving more than 1,190 people dead and forcing more than a million to flee.

The UN's humanitarian co-ordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza said that Lebanon was facing“one of the deadliest periods” in its recent history, reporting that 600,000 people are internally displaced – over 350,000 of whom are children.

Israel has refused to rule out strikes on Beirut's civilian airport and its access roads, even as thousands of people continue to flee the country by air and road every day.

Israel's ground forces crossed into Lebanon on September 30 in response to Hezbollah rocket and artillery attacks over the past year that have forced tens of thousands of Israelis out of their homes in border areas.

The United States warned Israel yesterday against any Gaza-like military action in Lebanon after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened it with“destruction” like that in the Palestinian territory.

MENAFN09102024000067011011ID1108764411