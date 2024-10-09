60 Killed In Gaza Hunger Spreading Again In Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 60 people were killed in Israeli military strikes on Gaza Strip Wednesday, Palestinian medics said ,as Israeli forces pressed on with a raid in the enclave's north where a UN aid official said hunger is spreading again.

Israel has repeatedly issued evacuation orders to residents of Jabalia and nearby areas, but Palestinian and UN officials say there are no safe places to flee to in the Gaza Strip.

"At least 400,000 people are trapped in the area," Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, posted on X.

Medics said an Israeli strike killed at least 15 people inside Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in Jabalia. The hospital houses displaced families living in tents.

The Gaza health ministry said the army had ordered three hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate and that hundreds of patients and medics were trapped inside those facilities.

Gaza health officials said at least 32 people were killed in Jabalia and the nearby areas in the north, while the others were killed in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said it had received unconfirmed reports that dozens of Palestinians may have been killed in Jabalia and other areas of northern Gaza, but is unable to reach them because of Israeli bombardments.

In one Israeli strike overnight on a house in Shejaia, nine people of the same family were killed, medics said. Others were killed overnight in central areas of the Gaza Strip.

More than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive since October 7 last year, the Gaza health ministry says.

MENAFN09102024000067011011ID1108764410