From Intern To Innovator: HARMAN's Formula For Success

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Life at HARMAN

Internships can be a mix of excitement and apprehension. Often, interns find themselves buried in administrative tasks with limited opportunities. At HARMAN, we're dedicated to changing this narrative. We see internships as a vital gateway for emerging talent and a key part of our success.

The HARMAN Internship Experience

At HARMAN, internships are designed to offer more than just routine work. Nicole, our U.S. intern program manager, emphasizes, “Our interns play a crucial role, contributing to real projects that shape the future. From technology to marketing, they gain hands-on experience and bring fresh perspectives."

Our University Relations Program integrates academic knowledge with practical experience. Over a 12-week period in the U.S., interns work on impactful projects across various departments, honing their skills and contributing meaningfully. The primary goal? “Create opportunities of real value and identify top talents for our future," Nicole explains. We strive to make the program both enjoyable and challenging.

Impact and Success

The impact of HARMAN's interns is clear from their success stories. Nicole says, “It's inspiring to see the achievements of our interns! From redesigning hardware layouts to contributing to live marketing projects, their contributions are remarkable." Many interns transition to full-time roles post-graduation, reflecting their dedication to HARMAN's vision.

Interns at HARMAN engage in diverse projects across departments, including technology, marketing, supply chain, and communications. Nicole highlights, “Our interns are vital to our team, and it's rewarding to see them empowered as the next generation of professionals."​

Nicole's Role and Passion

Nicole joined HARMAN with a passion for working in a company that values its employees and leads with innovation. “I wanted to be somewhere that valued its employees and created innovative technology," she shares. Nicole found that HARMAN aligned with her professional goals and offered an environment full of energy and creativity. “It was the products and the people that drew me in."

Her commitment to inclusion and authenticity is reflected in how interns are welcomed and supported. “Bringing diverse members together to create new synergies is a key value at HARMAN," Nicole notes. This approach helps our early career employees learn about themselves and their future careers.

Outside of work, Nicole enjoys Michigan's outdoors, from kayaking to hiking with her family. Her goal to visit all 50 states before her daughters graduate highlights her adventurous spirit.

As we celebrate Intern Day, and every day, we commend Nicole and her team for their dedication to nurturing young talent. At HARMAN, internships are a cornerstone of our commitment to innovation and growth, shaping the future of our industry.

Join us in celebrating the invaluable contributions of our interns and the passionate leaders like Nicole who make it all possible.​

Want to learn more about our team? Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram​ , and Facebook to see how we live and work in an environment that supports growth and evolution.