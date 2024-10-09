Veolia Hosts Celebration Of New Environmental Initiatives At Arkansas Hazardous Waste Facility

(MENAFN- 3BL)



October 9 Event Showcased Sustainability Initiatives Including“Flipping the Switch” on Solar Panel Field and Planting the First Tree in New Forest Management Program Veolia's New Gum Springs Facility is Setting the Standard for Decarbonization and Protecting Natural Resources

BOSTON, October 9, 2024 /3BL/ - Demonstrating a deeply held commitment to environmental sustainability, Veolia North America today hosted a celebration at its new hazardous waste center in Gum Springs , Arkansas, highlighting a series of unprecedented initiatives to make the plant the most sustainable operation of its kind in the U.S.

The October 9 ceremony put a spotlight on VNA's commitment and investment in sustainability and workforce development at the Gum Springs operation, where a new state-of-the-art facility for the high-temperature thermal treatment of hazardous waste is set to open in 2025. To prepare for the new facility's opening, VNA is protecting surrounding natural resources and supporting decarbonization strategies in carbon-intensive industries.

A 5-megawatt solar panel installation, recently completed to provide a clean source of electricity at the plant. A ceremonial“Flip the Switch” activation will include leaders from VNA and Today's Power Inc., which led construction of the installation.

A forest management program, covering over 1,000 acres surrounding the facility , which includes over 600 acres of active reforestation and the planting of 100,000 trees in 2025. The ceremony will include the planting of the first tree sapling.

A first-of-its-kind innovation for capturing heat to generate electricity . This feature will make use of a 7-megawatt steam turbine to generate power. Advanced technologies for monitoring wildlife and biodiversity near the facility. In partnership with the National Museum of Natural History (MNHN) in Paris, France, a cutting-edge LEKO (Light Emission and Kinetic Observation) biodiversity monitoring tool is installed on the property, using sensors to listen, identify, and count species in the surrounding habitat.

“Together, these initiatives demonstrate Veolia's vision for creating a brighter future for the hundreds of communities in the U.S. and Canada where we provide essential environmental services in waste, water and energy,” said VNA President and CEO Fred Van Heems. “Veolia's global GreenUp strategy for growth hinges on our commitment to providing innovative solutions for environmental challenges, and we are backing that commitment up through the work and vision we are carrying out at Gum Springs.”

Bob Cappadona, President and CEO of VNA's Environmental Solutions and Services business , which oversees the Gum Springs operation.“The work we do at Gum Springs is consistent with the aspirations that we all have for a cleaner world and cleaner future for our children, because we provide the most scientifically proven method for managing complex waste materials in a way that protects our natural resources,” Cappadona said.“That's why we are celebrating these pioneering initiatives with our colleagues and neighbors in Arkansas.”

Today's Power Chief Operating Officer Learon Dalby said the work done by the Today's Power team to complete the solar field will contribute to a cleaner electricity delivery system in Central Arkansas.“Today's Power Inc. is pleased to work with Veolia and the South Central Electric Cooperative to provide the 5MW solar facility to support their renewable energy needs. TPI is proud to have built this facility, and we look forward to a continued strong relationship with Veolia and South Central Electric Cooperative as the ongoing operator of the project.”

