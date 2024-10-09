Ecomondo To Delve Into Issues Impacting Africa, Including Renewable Energy, Circular Economy: Astolfi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The upcoming Ecomondo 2024, a major environmental trade fair, will place a strong focus on addressing environmental challenges facing the African continent.

Daily News Egypt spoke with Alessandra Astolfi , IEG Global Director of Green & Division, to delve deeper into Ecomondo's commitment to Africa and its plans for the 2024 edition.

Which environmental challenges on the African continent will be addressed at Ecomondo 2024?

Ecomondo will delve into a range of issues impacting Africa, including renewable energy, circular economy, sustainable agriculture, and socio-economic development. We will focus on specific initiatives like the development of a Centre of Excellence in Morocco for training experts in the renewable energy sector. Other key areas include waste management, particularly waste oils and the biofuel supply chain, as well as addressing the rising threat of sea levels, especially in the Mediterranean basin. The event will also examine the environmental impact of textile waste exports.

The Ecomondo programme includes specific events addressing these issues, such as:



Mediterranean Sea Level Rise, the Forgotten Threat , organised by Ecomondo and the Union for the Mediterranean.

Accelerating Blue Interregional Cooperation in the Mediterranean , organised by Ecomondo, the Cluster BIG Blue Italian Growth, and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Urban Textile and Second-hand Waste Exportation , organised by Ecomondo and UNIRAU.

Why is Ecomondo focusing on Africa?

Africa is a continent with enormous potential for developing renewable energy and implementing circular economy practices. It's also one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change impacts like droughts, rising sea levels, and soil degradation. Ecomondo aims to promote sustainable solutions that mitigate these environmental issues while fostering socio-economic development within the region. Africa is also key to the future of bioenergy and biofuel supply chains, with projects supported by Italy and international organisations.

How does Ecomondo help to accelerate the transition to a circular economy in Africa and other countries?

Ecomondo serves as a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration between Europe and Africa. It showcases advanced technologies and facilitates international partnerships, offering African countries access to innovative solutions and connections with experts and companies. This helps address sustainability and development challenges.

Does the Ecomondo programme include any events that will present economic data from the sector (e.g. funding projects) that specifically involve African countries?

Absolutely. Several events will highlight economic data and funding projects with a specific focus on Africa and other emerging regions. We will address the challenges of sustainable development and“green” socio-economic growth in Africa, aligning with the Italian government's Mattei Plan. This plan envisions investments of around 1.5 billion euros to support sustainable projects in Africa, including those related to green technologies and natural resource management. Delegations from sub-Saharan and North African countries, as well as international associations, will participate in discussions on funding opportunities and collaboration in the green economy sector.

What is Ecomondo's international role?

Ecomondo plays a significant role as a reference platform for the circular economy and sustainable development. Every year, it attracts companies, institutions, and professionals from around the world, offering a space for discussing innovative and sustainable solutions in the fields of waste management, water resources, renewable energy, and the bio-economy. It promotes international cooperation to address global environmental challenges and foster business opportunities through B2B meetings and conferences with experts from diverse sectors.

What will be new at the 2024 edition?

Ecomondo 2024 promises to be an exceptional edition with an expanded offering focused on the latest trends in the green economy. We are adding two new halls, reflecting the show's growth and its ability to attract a growing number of visitors and innovative companies.

We will be focusing on innovation and technology for preventing and mitigating climate change, with particular emphasis on the use of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced monitoring systems.

New features include a dedicated area on green jobs, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the sector's most innovative companies and discover the professions of the future. We will also be highlighting the theme of future cities with an area on“Circular and Healthy Cities”, showcasing innovative solutions to make urban environments more sustainable and people-friendly.



