Faecal Extraction Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Faecal Extraction Systems Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The faecal extraction systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.64 billion in 2023 to $1.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to ethical concerns and stringent regulations, economic conditions, disruption in research activities, impact of covid-19, increased prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (ibd).

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Faecal Extraction Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The faecal extraction systems global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $2.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable recovery, regional dominance, government support and research investments, post-covid recovery. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovations, marketing strategies and channels, market players, economic conditions, technological innovations.

Growth Driver Of The Faecal Extraction Systems Market

The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a category of illnesses characterised by long-term (chronic) inflammation of digestive system tissues. Faecal extraction systems are used for the diagnosis, monitoring of disease activity, treatment guidance, and prediction of disease relapse and post-operative recurrence in inflammatory bowel disease, as a result, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease increases the demand for faecal extraction systems.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Faecal Extraction Systems Market Growth?

Key players in the faecal extraction systems market include American Laboratory Products Co. Ltd., Alpha Laboratories Ltd., Arbor Assays, bioMérieux SA, Buhlmann Laboratories AG, Calpro AS, Cancax Biotech SL, DRG Instruments GmbH, Promega Corporation, Werfen SA, Mobidiag Oy, AutoGen Inc., Microbiome Research Pvt. Ltd., Biohit Healthcare Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corporation, DiaSorin SpA, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Hologic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Inc., Cepheid Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Luminex Corporation, Nanosphere Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech plc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Faecal Extraction Systems Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the faecal extraction system market are developing innovative products such as fecal DNA tests to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Fecal DNA tests refer to non-invasive diagnostic procedures that analyze DNA extracted from a person's stool sample.

How Is The Global Faecal Extraction Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Assay: Calprotectin, Albumin, Haemoglobin, Bile Acids

2) By Analysis Test: Microscopic, Chemical, Immunological, Microbiological

3) By Indication: Parasitic Infection, Viral Infection, Bacterial Indication, Poor Nutrient Absorption

4) By End-Use: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Clinics, Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Faecal Extraction Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the faecal extraction systems market in 2023. The regions covered in the faecal extraction systems global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Faecal Extraction Systems Market Definition

A faecal extraction system is a device or instrument that collects faeces samples to identify pathogens, microbes, or parasite particles that could be present inside the stool.

