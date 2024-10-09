Smart Card Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The smart card market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.94 billion in 2023 to $22.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising cybersecurity concerns, government initiatives, financial inclusion, and contactless payment trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Smart Card Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart card market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to mobile and wearable technology, biometric authentication, smart cities initiatives, e-commerce and online transactions, and government-led digital initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include rapid adoption in healthcare, blockchain integration, green and sustainable smart cards, customization and personalization.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Card Market

The rise in demand for improved security in urban and industrial sectors is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Security in urban and industrial sectors refers to measures and strategies aimed at safeguarding people, property, and critical infrastructure from threats, risks, and criminal activities, ensuring the safety and continuity of operations. Smart cards play a pivotal role in access control, identity verification, and data protection, catering to the imperative need to secure sensitive areas, data, and infrastructure, driving the market's expansion in urban and industrial sectors.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Smart Card Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include CardLogix Corporation, CPI Card Group - Colorado Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, ABCorp Corporation, Bartronics India Limited, BrilliantTS. co. Ltd., Bundesdruckerei GmbH, CardCom Technology, Eastcompeace Smart Card Co. Ltd., Francisco Partners, HID Global Corporation, Identiv Inc., Ingenico SA, Intelcav Cartões Ltda., Inteligensa Group, Kona M Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors Austria GmbH Co. & KG, Perfect Plastic Printing Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Secura Key, Sony Corporation, Square Inc., Thales Group, Valid S. A., VeriFone Inc., Watchdata Technologies Ltd., Taglio LLC, Cardzgroup Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Smart Card Market Size?

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the smart card market are focused on providing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation smart card technologies into their products, such as memory technology, RFID, NFC, integrated circuit, Bluetooth tag, WiFi RTLS, and others. The above-mentioned feature and improvements build security, confidentiality, and convenience for its user.

How Is The Global Smart Card Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Contact, Contactless, Hybrid, Dual-Interface

2) By Access: Physical, Logical

3) By Component: Memory-Based, Microcontroller-Based

4) By End Use: Government, Healthcare, Transportation, Telecommunication, Financial Services, Retail, And Loyalty, Entertainment, Energy, And Utility

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Smart Card Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart card market in 2023. The regions covered in the smart card market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Smart Card Market Definition

The smart card market refers to a physical plastic card with a built-in integrated chip that acts as a security token. These cards provide ways to identify and authenticate the cardholder and third parties who use the card. It connects to the host computer or controller through a card reader, which receives data from the card and sends it to the host computer for authentication.

Smart Card Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global smart card market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Smart Card Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart card market size, smart card drivers and trends and smart card market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

