Statement From Former Pfizer CEO Ian Read And Former Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio Regarding Starboard Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, LLC is issuing a statement on behalf of former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and former Pfizer CFO Frank D'Amelio: We have decided not to be involved in the efforts of Starboard Value regarding Pfizer. We are fully supportive of Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla, senior management and the board, and we are confident that over time they will deliver shareholder value.



