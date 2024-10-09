Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The specialty carbon black market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3 billion in 2023 to $3.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for specialty carbon black in the tire industry, increased demand for plastics and rubber products, growing demand for printing inks and coatings, increasing demand for high-performance materials in the automotive industry, rising awareness of the reinforcing properties of carbon black in various materials.

The specialty carbon black market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for specialty carbon black in the electronics industry, increasing demand for specialty carbon black in the construction industry, growing demand for specialty carbon black in the packaging industry, expansion of the electronics industry with applications in conductive polymers, rising demand for high-performance and sustainable materials in various applications. Major trends in the forecast period include exploration of alternative raw materials for specialty carbon black production, development of customized and application-specific specialty carbon black grades, integration of nanotechnology for enhanced properties, emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable, collaboration between specialty carbon black producers and end-user industries for innovation.

The increasing demand for plastics and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the specialty carbon black market going forward. Plastic refers to a group of materials that are either natural or synthetic, and coating refers to a layer of a particular substance that covers a surface. Specialty carbon black is used as an insulating agent in a variety of rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications, this helps to strengthen the tires of vehicles.

Key players in the market include Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co Ltd., Continental Carbon Company, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons, Automator International Ltd., Kuster Holding GmbH, ISITAN, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Denka Company Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Asbury Carbons Inc., Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited, Hebei Daguangming Juwuba Carbon Black Co Ltd., Black Bear Carbon B. V., Nippon Pelletized Carbon Co Ltd., Jinneng Science & Technology Co Ltd., Longxing Chemical Stock Co Ltd., Delta-Energy Group LLC, Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co Ltd., Shanxi Huachang Chemical Co Ltd., OCI Company Ltd., Rheinmetall Group, Aditya Birla Group, Ampacet Corporation, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Pyrolex AG

Rising investments are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the specialty carbon black market are investing huge amounts to sustain their position in the specialty carbon black market.

1) By Form: Granules, Powder

2) By Grade: Conductive Carbon Black, Fiber Carbon Black, Food Contact Carbon Black

3) By Process Type: Furnace Black, Gas Black, Lamp Black, Thermal Black

4) By Function: Color, UV Protection, Conductive, Other Functions

5) By Application: Plastics, Battery Electrodes, Paints and Coatings, Inks and Toners, Rubber, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the specialty carbon black market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Specialty carbon black refers to a high-end refined chemical that is manufactured by the burning of hydrocarbons in a limited air supply. It is a refined form of carbon that has a capacity to absorb UV light and convert it to heat, making plastics more UV resistant and is used as UV stabilizing agents, pigments, and conductive agents.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global specialty carbon black market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on specialty carbon black market size, specialty carbon black drivers and trends and specialty carbon black market growth across geographies. This specialty carbon black market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

