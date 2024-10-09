Domestic Aviation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The domestic aviation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $961.96 billion in 2023 to $995.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth, airline deregulation, urbanization and population growth, infrastructure development, tourism promotion.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Domestic Aviation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The domestic aviation global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $1160.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to economic recovery post-pandemic, sustainable aviation initiatives, business travel recovery, digital transformation, shifts in consumer behavior. Major trends in the forecast period include evolving consumer expectations, government support and policies, airfare competition and pricing, customized passenger services, rise in short-haul flights.

Growth Driver Of The Domestic Aviation Market

The increasing tourism industry is expected to boost the growth of the domestic aviation market going forward. The tourism sector also referred to as the travel sector, is associated with the idea of people traveling to other places, domestically or abroad, for leisure, social, or business reasons. After COVID-19 restrictions, tourists are free to move from one destination to another and hence, the frequency of taking flights has drastically increased.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Domestic Aviation Market Share ?

Key players in the domestic aviation global market include Singapore Airlines Ltd., Air New Zealand Limited, Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Ltd. (Qantas), Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia International Airlines Pty. Ltd., The Emirates Group, All Nippon Airways, EVA Airways Corporation, American Airlines, SpiceJet Ltd., The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Embraer S.A., United Airlines Holdings Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., Air India Limited, LATAM Airlines Brasil, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A, Azul Systems Inc., Air China Limited, Hainan Airlines Holding Co. Ltd., Spring Airlines Co. Ltd., Juneyao Air, Shenzhen Airlines Co. Ltd., Xiamen Airlines Co. Ltd., Lucky Air Co. Ltd., Tianjin Airlines Company Limited, Beijing Capital Airlines Co. Ltd..

What Are The Dominant Trends In Domestic Aviation Market Growth?

Technological advancement is a key trend in gaining popularity in the domestic aviation market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Domestic Aviation Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Commercial Aircrafts, Other Types

2) By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

3) By End-User: Government, Commercial, Private

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Domestic Aviation Market

North America was the largest region in the domestic aviation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the domestic aviation global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Domestic Aviation Market Definition

Domestic aviation also known as domestic flights is those that take place within a nation's borders. The flight can only be considered domestic when the arrival and departure cities must be in the same nation. Domestic aviation helps tourism, connectivity, and trade generates economic growth, improves living standards, and provides jobs.

Domestic Aviation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global domestic aviation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Domestic Aviation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on domestic aviation market size, domestic aviation market drivers, trends and major players, domestic aviation competitors' revenues, domestic aviation market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The domestic aviation global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

