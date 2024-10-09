Ecommerce Fraud Detection And Prevention Global Market 2024 To Reach $131.93 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 21.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $50.32 billion in 2023 to $61.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to manual review processes, basic rule-based systems, limited payment options, early data analytics, security protocols.

The ecommerce fraud detection and prevention global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $131.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for online shopping, advanced machine learning algorithms, behavioral biometrics, ai-powered automation, global data sharing and collaboration, multi-factor authentication (mfa) expansion, integration of predictive analytics. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with e-commerce platforms, biometric authentication, geolocation and ip analysis, cross-channel fraud prevention, blockchain for secure transactions.

Rising transactions on ecommerce platforms are expected to propel the growth of the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market going forward. E-commerce platforms describe business transactions that are predominantly conducted electronically through the internet. Rising transactions on ecommerce platforms increase the need for ecommerce fraud detection and prevention tools and services as they help to evaluate the possible risk of each transaction and aid in the detection of high-risk transactions using algorithm-based analysis.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market. Major companies operating in the market are using advanced technologies to sustain their position in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market.

1) By Type: Cloud Based, On-Premise

2) By Fraud Type: Card Testing, Credit Card Fraud, Friendly Fraud, Identity Theft, Merchant Fraud, Phishing, Refund Fraud

3) By Application: SME, Larhe Enterprise

4) By Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Information Technology, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Travel and Hospitality

North America was the largest region in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market share in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ecommerce fraud detection and prevention market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

ecommerce fraud detection and prevention refer to all the procedures and methods an online store may use to cut down on the amount of money and resources lost to fraud.

