Cult Survivor Releases New Book After Being Tortured For 8 Years In Shawano WI By Sadistic Cult Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Martha Glory Stecker KartaouiDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine being 18 years old, and forced to drink 1 galloon of tang per day without any other food provisions for five months! Being starved is a very small piece of what Martha was made to endure during the eight years she spent in the Cult Leaders Compound in Shawano WI. She shares her riveting story in Glory: Going All in Cult Survivor to Courageous Warrior.Cult survivor Martha Glory Stecker Kartaoui recently released her new book "Glory: Going All In: Cult Survivor to Courageous Warrior." The book focuses on her 2 decade ordeal growing up in a dangerous religious cult that was rife with abuse, neglect, and isolation from the outside world. Martha shares how she was able to survive years of abuse and mistreatment and became a beacon of light for other survivors after leaving similar situations.Martha was raised in a Wisconsin based cult that shaved her head, sleep deprived her and forced her to use the bathroom at a neighbor's house. Her early life was constant levels of abuse and being forced into submission with no hope of a normal life.The book is a triumphant story of overcoming severe challenges and even danger to one's own life. After Martha was able to leave the cult, she became a speaker and author, bravely sharing her story of faith and strength.Martha created a platform called Cult-X for Survivors of Cults or other High Controlled groups or situations. . She is using her story to help others find hope, resources, support/community, and healing after their own devastating and traumatic experiences.In a world where silence too often shrouds the stories of those who have endured the unthinkable, Martha Glory Stecker Kartaoui stands as a beacon of hope and resilience. Her journey from the depths of a life-threatening cult to becoming a powerful voice for those who've lost theirs is nothing short of remarkable. As a speaker, author, coach, and event facilitator, Martha's unwavering faith and strength inspires others to reclaim, rise above, and embrace the freedom they deserve. Her story reminds us all that no matter how dark the road, there is always a path to triumph. Martha is living proof that courage can turn pain into purpose, and in sharing her truth, she empowers others to do the same.Get your copy of Glory: Going All In here:

