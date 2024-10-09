Five Dead After Russian Ballistic Missile Attack On Odesa Region's Port Infrastructure
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike targeting the port infrastructure in Odesa region, five people were killed and nine were injured.
This is stated by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories, Oleksiy Kuleba , reports Ukrinform.
"Five dead and nine injured is the consequence of yet another ballistic missile attack by Russian terrorists on the port infrastructure in Odesa region. All victims are Ukrainians. Currently, those injured are getting medical assistance, five are in serious condition," the Telegram post reads.
During the attack, a civilian vessel flying the flag of Panama - the container ship Shui Spirit - was damaged. This is the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the last four days. Today, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security.
Therefore, it is important to stop the practice of Russian terror – with a sufficient amount of weapons, air defense, diplomacy, sanctions and accountability for every war crime, the minister adds.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, five people were injured in Odesa region as a result of a Russian drone attack.
The photo is illustrative
