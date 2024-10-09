UK's Fletcher Appointed UN Under-Sec-Gen. For Humanitarian Affairs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Tom Fletcher, of the UK, as Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), replacing Martin Griffiths.

In a press release on Wednesday, Guterres appreciated Griffiths for his "outstanding work, dedicated service, and long-standing commitment" to OCHA, acknowledging Joyce Msuya, who will continue as Acting Under-Secretary-General until Fletcher assumes the role.

Fletcher is currently the Principal of Hertford College, Oxford (since 2020) and Vice Chair of Oxford University's Conference of Colleges (since 2022).

He has strong experience of leading and transforming organizations and bringing an understanding of diplomacy at the highest levels, it added.

Fletcher previously served as an advisor to various UK prime ministers and was the ambassador to Lebanon from 2011 to 2015, it noted. (end)

