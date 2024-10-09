Axiado And VVDN Technologies Collaborate To Showcase AI-Enhanced Platform Security And OCP-Compliant Data Center Solutions At 2024 OCP Global Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Driven hardware anchored Security Solutions Set New Standard for Secure, Scalable OCP Compliant Data Center Infrastructure

– Axiado Corporation , a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, and VVDN Technologies , a global provider of software, product engineering, services and solutions, today announced a collaboration to showcase AI-enhanced hardware cybersecurity solutions for Open Compute Project (OCP)-compliant data center and telco O-RAN servers at the 2024 OCP Global Summit October 15-17, 2024 in San Jose.

The partnership combines Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with VVDN's expertise in designing and manufacturing OCP-compliant server architectures. This joint effort aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven platform security and redefine energy-efficient, secure computing for next-generation data centers and telecom networks.

"Enterprises today demand immediate, scalable solutions that secure their AI-driven infrastructure from the ground up," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "With Axiado's TCU technology seamlessly integrated into VVDN's OCP-compliant designs, we are redefining the future of cybersecurity for hyperscale AI-centric data centers. This partnership enables organizations to implement AI-driven, hardware-anchored protection that not only combats advanced cyber threats in real time but also enhances energy efficiency and sustainability across their infrastructure."

Key Collaboration Highlights:



OCP Global Summit Demonstration : Axiado and VVDN will demonstrate an OCP-compliant AI server powered by Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs, providing an integrated security solution for data centers and telecom environments.

AI-Powered Platform Security : Axiado's TCUs, with embedded AI and machine learning, provide real-time, pre-emptive threat detection, isolating and mitigating attacks at the hardware level, significantly enhancing zero-trust architecture.

Dynamic Thermal Management : Axiado's TCU features Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) technology, leveraging AI to optimize cooling efficiency, reduce CO2 emissions, and lower energy consumption by up to 11% in large-scale data center environments. Designing and Manufacturing Servers : VVDN is co-designing and manufacturing OCP-compliant AI servers using AMD EPYCTM CPUs and AMD InstinctTM accelerators that cater to the evolving needs of cloud, data center, and Open RAN applications, while addressing critical challenges in security and sustainability.

"The strength of our long-lasting partnership with Axiado begins at the hardware level and extends across our entire OCP-compliant server portfolio," said Puneet Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of VVDN Technologies. "Together, we are integrating Axiado's groundbreaking TCU technology with our state-of-the-art server designs to deliver AI-driven, hardware-anchored cybersecurity solutions that redefine platform security and efficiency. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing secure, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions for the cloud and telecom sectors."

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs represent a new category of forensic-enabled cybersecurity processors designed to enhance zero-trust models. The TCU integrates AI and machine learning into a single system-on-chip (SoC) to deliver pre-emptive threat detection, real-time protection, and energy efficiency. The TCU includes hardware anchored root-of-trust (RoT), baseboard management controller (BMC), trusted platform module (TPM), secure NIC, hardware security module, and firewall technologies, making it the most comprehensive cybersecurity solution for AI-driven data centers and 5G networks.

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

OCP Global Summit Demonstration

Visit booth C49 at the 2024 OCP Global Summit to see how Axiado and VVDN are shaping the future of AI and cloud networks. Axiado and VVDN will showcase their collaboration, featuring the Axiado DC-SCM 2.0 module integrated into VVDN's OCP-compliant motherboard. This demonstration will highlight how Axiado's TCU technology enhances platform security, offers real-time threat mitigation, and improves energy efficiency for data center and telco environments.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is an AI-driven Platform Security Solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado or follow us on LinkedIn .

About VVDN Technologies

Founded in 2007, VVDN is a technology innovation company focusing primarily on Software Services, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Services.

VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN has a

presence across the world

with offices in US, Canada, Europe, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. With

11 advanced R&D Centers, VVDN is fully equipped to design, develop & test the complete hardware, mechanical & software required for a complete product or solution. VVDN's

7 Manufacturing facilities

are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Mold & Tooling Factory, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Powder Coating, Sheet Metal, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. Company offers a comprehensive suite of services from Hardware to Mechanical, Embedded Software to Cloud & Apps, Testing & Validation to Automation as well as Mass Manufacturing to its global customers. For more information, visit vvdntech .

