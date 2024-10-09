Global SOC As A Service Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOC as a Service Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The soc as a service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.05 billion in 2023 to $4.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cybersecurity threats, lack of in-house security expertise, compliance and regulatory requirements, proliferation of advanced persistent threats (apts), rising volume of security alerts.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global SOC as a Service Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The soc as a service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing sophistication of cyber attacks, integration of artificial intelligence in soc services, expansion of cloud-based security solutions, increased adoption by small and medium enterprises (smes), emphasis on threat intelligence and information sharing. Major trends in the forecast period include automation and orchestration in soc operations, continuous monitoring and incident response, zero trust security models, managed detection and response (mdr) services, focus on user and entity behavior analytics (ueba) in soc.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global SOC as a Service Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The SOC as a Service Market

The drastic growth in the sophistication of cyber-attacks and security breaches is expected to propel the growth of the SOC as a service market going forward. Cyber-attacks refer to attempts to gain unauthorized access to a computer or a system. The SOC-as-a-service helps prevent cyberattacks through faster detection and remediation and uses automation and data science to speed up detection and deliver high-confidence alerts.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The SOC as a Service Market Growth?

Key players in the soc as a service market include AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation., Verizon Communications Inc., ConnectWise LLC, Alert Logic Inc., Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cybereason Inc., Darktrace Limited, Exabeam Inc., Fortinet Inc., F-Secure Corporation, McAfee Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Rapid7 Inc., RSA Security LLC., Dell Technologies Company, SentinelOne Inc., Sumo Logic Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Varonis Systems Inc., Zscaler Inc., Cynet Ltd., Netsurion LLC, Proficio Inc., Expel Inc., CYDERES Inc., Securonix Inc., Vectra AI Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence SOC as a Service Market Share Analysis?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the soc as a service market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for improving cybersecurity and tackling threats.

How Is The Global SOC as a Service Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Vulnerability Assessment And Threat Detection, Incident Response

2) By Component: Professional Services, Solution

3) By Offering Type: Fully Managed, Co-Managed

4) By Application: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Other Applications

5) By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The SOC as a Service Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the soc as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

SOC as a Service Market Definition

A security operations center (SOC) refers to a team within a company tasked with researching, identifying, preventing, and responding to cyber threats. SOC as a service monitors security 24/7 and uses automation and data science to speed up detection and deliver high-confidence alerts. The SOC as a service is used to reduce the burden on in-house security teams.

SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global soc as a service market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The SOC as a Service Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soc as a service market size, soc as a service market drivers and soc as a service market trends, soc as a service major players and soc as a service market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Media Global Market Report 2024



Social Services Global Market Report 2024



Social Media Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.