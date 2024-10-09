5G Security Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 5g security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.34 billion in 2023 to $9.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to identity and access management emphasis, virtualization and cloud-native infrastructure, zero trust security models, shift to edge computing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global 5G Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The 5g security market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid 5g network expansion, growing iot integration, escalating cyber threats, regulatory emphasis on security, edge computing security demands.

Growth Driver Of The 5G Security Market

The rising number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the 5G security market going forward. Internet users refer to individuals who have accessed the web in the previous three months. 5G security plays a critical role in safeguarding internet users by providing robust protection against cyber threats, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data transmissions, and facilitating secure connectivity.

Which Market Players Are Steering The 5G Security Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Allot Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., A10 Networks, Nokia Networks, F5 Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Spirent Communications plc, Fortinet Inc., Mobileum Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Radware Inc., Riscure B.V., G+D Mobile Security, China Mobile Ltd., Cloudflare Inc., DigitCert Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ZTE Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, CLAVISTER, AT&T Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., ForgeRock Inc., Positive Technologies, Thales Group, Symantec Enterprise, McAfee Corp.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence 5G Security Market Share And Analysis ?

Major companies operating in the 5G security market are increasing their focus on developing innovative technologies, such as cybersecurity solution, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Cybersecurity solutions are tools and services that help organizations protect their networks, systems, and data from cyberattacks.

How Is The Global 5G Security Market Segmented?

1) By Components: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

4) By Application: Virtual and Augmented Reality, Connected Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Reatil, Automotive and Transportation, BFSI, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The 5G Security Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

5G Security Market Definition

5G security refers to security controls that handle multiple dangers, such as increased subscriber identity protection with new mutual authentication capabilities and extra security procedures. 5G security has designed to address threats faced in today's 4G/3G/2G networks.

5G Security Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 5g security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 5G Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 5g security market size, 5g security market drivers and trends, 5g security market major players and 5g security market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

