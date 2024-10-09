Mauritius Grapples With Press Freedom As Election Nears

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Mauritius approaches its November 2024 general election, concerns about press freedom are growing. Once a leader in African independence, the island nation now faces challenges to its reputation.



Recent surveys reveal a complex media landscape. While 86% of Mauritians support a free press that investigates corruption, confidence in actual media freedom has declined.



Only 52% now view their media as free from government interference, down from 69% in 2020. Mauritius ranks 57th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index.



This position, though still among Africa's top performers, marks a fall from its former continental leadership. International watchdogs have warned of democratic backsliding, particularly in press freedom.



Evidence of media crackdowns has emerged. Journalists have faced arbitrary arrests, while new laws hinder investigative reporting.







Some radio stations have been sanctioned for diverging from government narratives. Critics also allege misuse of police power for political ends.

Media Engagement and Challenges in Mauritius

Despite these challenges, Mauritians remain engaged with the news media. Television and radio are the most popular sources, used regularly by over 90% of citizens.



Social media has gained importance, now serving as a news source for 88% of the population. The absence of a Freedom of Information Act remains a key issue.



Activists argue such a law would enhance transparency, combat corruption, and promote ethical journalism. As the election approaches, the state of media freedom is a critical concern.



The contrast between strong public support for an independent press and declining confidence in its actual freedom presents a complex challenge.



This tension could significantly impact the electoral process and shape Mauritian democracy's future. The coming weeks will likely see intense debate over the media's role in Mauritian society.



With citizens valuing the press as a watchdog but increasingly doubting its independence, the election may serve as a referendum on the future of media freedom in this Indian Ocean democracy.

