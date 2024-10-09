Royal Caribbean’S Grand Vision: A $600 Million Paradise In Mexico’S Quintana Roo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Royal Caribbean has unveiled plans for a massive project in Mahahual, Quintana Roo. The line will invest over $600 million to create Perfect Day Mexico, a sprawling 90-hectare resort.



This exclusive destination will cater to cruise visiting southern Quintana Roo. The new development will mirror the company's Perfect Day Coco Kay in the Bahamas.



Visitors can expect a range of high-end amenities at the Mahahual Resort. These will include water slides, international restaurants, infinity pools, and adults-only areas.



Royal Caribbean aims to boost Mumbai's annual visitor count from 2 million to 5 million by 2030. Jay Schneider, the company's Chief Product Innovation Officer, shared exciting details about the project.



The resort will create 3,000 jobs, with 1,000 in construction and 2,000 in operations. The development plans include a connection to the Tren Maya railway system.







It will also feature its own water treatment plant and reverse osmosis facility for drinking water. The existing cruise port, already Mexico's second-busiest, will undergo expansion.

Royal Caribbean's Mahahual Resort Development

Environmental impact assessments are pending due to recent government changes. Royal Caribbean hopes to complete this process by year-end.



Construction is set to begin in 2025, with the resort opening its doors in 2027. The company predicts Mahahual will welcome three million cruise passengers in the first year of operation.



Governor Mara Lezama expressed enthusiasm for the project's potential impact on the region. She emphasized its role in strengthening tourism infrastructure and reaffirming Royal Caribbean's commitment to Mahahual.



The development will proceed in partnership with the State Agency for Strategic Projects and the University of Quintana Roo.



This collaboration aims to prioritize positive social and community impact. Royal Caribbean's investment in Mahahual follows its recent announcement of a $75 million beach club in Cozumel.

