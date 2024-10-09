Extruded Snacks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Extruded Snacks Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The extruded snacks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $61.53 billion in 2023 to $65.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changed consumer preferences, urbanization and busy lifestyles, affordability and accessibility, rise in snacking culture.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Extruded Snacks Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The extruded snacks global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $84.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness concerns, innovative flavors and variants, convenience and on-the-go lifestyles, product diversification, sustainable practices. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovation, innovative flavors and textures, global flavor fusion, clean label and natural ingredients, snacking culture.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Extruded Snacks Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Extruded Snacks Market

The huge growth in disposable income is significantly contributing to the growth of market. Disposable income is an amount available to individuals after tax. The disposable income grows depending on pay, expenses, tax, and the saving level of individuals. An increase in disposable incomes is indicative of a higher standard of living and signifies increased spending on packaged foods and savory snacks, thus also driving demand for extruded snacks.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Extruded Snacks Market Share?

Key players in the market include General Mills Inc., ITC Limited, Calbee Inc., Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company, JFC International Inc., Old Dutch Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Amica Chips SPA, Want Want Holdings Limited, Axium Foods Inc., ICA Foods International Inc., Tropical Heat Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Mikesell's Snack Food Company, Golden Flake Inc., Good Health Natural Products Inc., Great Lakes Potato Chip Co., Herr Foods Inc., Poore Brothers Inc., Popchips LLC, Medora Snacks LLC, Primizie Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Shearer's Foods LLC, 7 Snacks LLC, Snyder's-Lance Inc., Snack Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc..

What Are The Dominant Trends In Extruded Snacks Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the extruded snacks market are adopting new technologies such as extrusion sheeting technology to sustain their position. Extrusion sheeting technology is a manufacturing process that involves the extrusion of materials, typically plastic or rubber, to create thin, continuous sheets with a consistent thickness. This technology utilizes an extruder, a machine designed to melt and shape raw materials, to produce sheets of various sizes and specifications.

How Is The Global Extruded Snacks Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Simply Extruded, Expanded, Co-Extruded

2) By Product: Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grains, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Extruded Snacks Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the extruded snacks market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the extruded snacks global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Extruded Snacks Market Definition

Extruded snacks are food items made through an extrusion process using cereal flour or starches as raw materials. Extruded snacks are formed of mixed components that are either pressed through a mould or meticulously cut.

Extruded Snacks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global extruded snacks market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Extruded Snacks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on extruded snacks market size, extruded snacks market drivers and trends, extruded snacks market major players, extruded snacks competitors' revenues, extruded snacks market positioning, and extruded snacks market growth across geographies. The extruded snacks global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Snack Food Global Market Report 2024



Savory Snack Products Global Market Report 2024



Snack Food Packaging Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.