(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILAN, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong (Co-CEOs Seongsoo Park and Chang-jae Lee) announced on the 9th that they will present their cutting-edge drug delivery technologies, including the world's first microneedle-based drugs, at 'CPHI Worldwide 2024'-the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech exhibition-held in Milan, Italy. In addition, Daewoong will continue to expand the global reach of its innovative new drugs, Fexuprazan and Enavogliflozin.

Daewoong participated in CPHI in 2023, held in Barcelona, where it showcased its success in developing innovative drugs for the second consecutive year. At this year's CPHI in Milan, Daewoong aims to achieve its 'One Product, One Trillion Won' vision by expanding its global footprint and unveiling new drug delivery technologies.

At the forefront of Daewoong's innovations is the microneedle technology, which is poised to revolutionize drug delivery systems.

While traditional injectable drugs reliably deliver medication into the body, they often come with pain and require clinical visits. In contrast, microneedles-composed of tiny needles-eliminate the fear of injections and reduce the need for hospital visits, significantly improving patient-compliance. Though many companies have pursued microneedle-based drugs, none have successfully commercialized them. To date, available microneedle products are limited to cosmetic patches.

Daewoong's subsidiary, Daewoong Therapeutics, has developed an innovative microneedle platform called 'CLOPAM ® ,' which enhances drug uniformity and stability through Aerodynamic crafting and Hermetic packaging. This platform overcomes the issues of contamination and drug inconsistency that have plagued previous microneedle technologies.

The CLOPAM ® microneedle patch, measuring1 cm2 and contains approximately 100 microneedles, dissolves upon skin penetration to release the medication. With recognition as a key future technology for Daewoong, CLOPAM ®

has garnered six international patent applications (PCT) and 23 domestic patents (five registered).

Additionally, Daewoong Therapeutics recently received approval from Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial for a human growth hormone microneedle patch-the first case of a dissolvable microneedle in Korea. The company is also actively developing microneedle-based treatments for diabetes and obesity using Semaglutide, as well as a neurological treatment using its botulinum toxin.

In addition to its microneedle technology, Daewoong will showcase its long-acting Semaglutide injection for obesity treatment. This once-monthly injectable slowly releases Semaglutide, maintaining therapeutic levels for 30 days. This approach addresses a significant gap in the market, where current obesity treatments often necessitate daily or weekly injections. Daewoong's microneedle patch and once-monthly injection, both under development, are poised to outpace competitors, offering patients a less painful and more convenient solution.

Daewoong will also introduce a new patient-friendly colonoscopy bowel preparation (DWRX1010). Traditional preparations for colonoscopy often involve unpleasant tastes, large water intake, or swallowing large pills, causing discomfort for patients and sometimes deterring them from undergoing the procedure. Daewoong's newly developed mini tablet is easy to swallow, offering a more convenient solution for patients preparing for a colonoscopy.

Doyoung Kim, head of Daewoong's global business center, commented, "This marks our 10th year participating in CPHI, and the market now demands not just raw materials and finished products but also technologies that meet consumer needs. With each year, Daewoong's global standing rises, especially with the launch of new drugs and technologies. We are committed to fostering blockbuster products through innovative drug delivery technologies, further solidifying our leadership in the global healthcare market alongside the success of Fexuprazan and Enavogliflozin."

