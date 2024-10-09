Global Leather Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The leather chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.87 billion in 2023 to $9.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing leather goods industry, demand for high-quality leather products, fashion industry trends, urbanization and lifestyle changes, leather recycling and sustainability, increase in leather exports, quality control and consistency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Leather Chemicals Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The leather chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $12.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to development of new leather types, investments in leather processing facilities, customization in leather finishes, e-commerce growth in leather retail, bio-based leather chemicals, globalization of leather supply chains. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of chromium-free tanning agents, leather recycling technologies, digitalization and smart manufacturing, customization and specialty chemicals, leather biotechnology:, traceability and transparency, anti-microbial leather chemicals.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Leather Chemicals Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Leather Chemicals Market

The increased demand for premium products is expected to propel the leather chemicals market. The growing economy and purchasing power of consumers have increased the demand for high-end premium products. Premium products include high-end leather for footwear, apparel, and automotive products, which use leather chemicals for tanning, dyeing, and retaining across various stages of the leather production process. This demand for high-end premium products led to an increase in demand for the production of leather chemicals.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Leather Chemicals Market Growth ?

Key players in the leather chemicals market include Stahl Holdings BV, Clariant AG, TFL Ledertechnik GmbH, Pidilite Industries Limited, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Arkema SA, Eastman Chemical India Pvt., Evonik Industries AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd., Elementis plc, Chemtan Company Inc., Lawrence Industries Limited, Schill Seilacher GmbH, TASA Group International, Zschimmer & Schwarz Co. KG, Indofil Industries Ltd., Papertex Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Smit & Zoon BV, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., Novus International Inc., A Schulman Inc., AllChem Corporation, Chemours Company, Dow Chemical Company, Hebei Yida Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Leather Chemicals Market Overview?

Technological advancement is a key trend in the leather chemicals market. Over the past several decades, the advanced chemicals and solutions industry has played a critical role in industrial development. Extensive research in advanced chemicals, demand for high-performance coatings, and expanding production operations in developing economies are driving the technologically advanced chemical and solution market. The recent market is witnessing the demand for a bio-based leather chemical solution that provides more product functionality, less resource-intensive production, and more efficient use of natural resources. Major companies operating in the leather chemicals sector are focused on developing new bio-based leather chemical solutions to sustain themselves in the market..

How Is The Global Leather Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Biocides, Surfactants, Chromium Sulfate, Polyurethane Resins, Sodium Bicarbonate

2) By Process: Tanning And Dyeing, Beamhouse, Finishing Chemicals

3) By Application: Footwear, Upholstery, Leather Goods, Garments

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Leather Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the leather chemical market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the leather chemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Leather Chemicals Market Definition

Leather chemicals are a class of chemical compounds that enhance leather product quality, reduce water consumption during production, and create more efficient process formulations. Leather chemicals are used in tanning, dyeing, and retaining leather during its multiple uses. These leather chemicals have different functions and come in preservatives, cleansing and wetting agents, biocides, fat liquors, and dyes.

Leather Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global leather chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Leather Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on leather chemicals market size, leather chemicals market drivers and trends, leather chemicals market major players, leather chemicals competitors' revenues, leather chemicals market positioning, and leather chemicals market growth across geographies. The leather chemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

